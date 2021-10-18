‘Never going to change,’ says Atletico Madrid in response to Jurgen Klopp’s criticism and issues a warning to Liverpool.

Atletico Madrid captain Koke believes that beating Liverpool will provide extra incentive, but he dismisses criticism of the team’s playing style under Diego Simeone.

When the Reds visit the Spanish city on Tuesday night, they will be hoping to continue their perfect start to the Champions League group stage.

Jurgen Klopp’s team will be out for vengeance after being knocked out of the competition by Atletico Madrid in the first round of the 2019/20 season.

And Koke has underlined Simeone’s squad’s desire to achieve yet another significant victory.

“All games are important, but we are especially driven when we play against a big side like Liverpool.” “In an interview with the media on Monday, he remarked.

“One of the last occasions we played in front of all our fans (at the Wanda Metropolitano) was just before pandemic against Liverpool, if my memory serves me well.”

“We’ll need fan support tomorrow to get the three points and advance to the next round.”

When the teams met in 2020, Liverpool manager Klopp was critical of Atletico’s strategy, with the Spaniards playing an extremely defensive approach that ultimately earned them victories in both legs.

“Every manager has their own method of playing and dealing with the press, for example,” Koke explained.

“We will continue to play in our way, which is to compete and win, and that will never change.”

“Each squad has its own mentality and notions about what constitutes the finest football. We simply want to play the greatest game possible in order to win, regardless of how many passes we have.” While Liverpool won 5-0 at Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, Atletico Madrid was granted a request to have their La Liga match against Granada postponed owing to the possibility of missing four South American players due to international obligations.

“We’ll see if we’re affected or not by the fact that we didn’t play last weekend,” Koke continued. Although some of us haven’t played in 15 to 17 days, others have been playing for foreign teams.

“Everyone seemed to be in top form. We just had a fantastic training session with.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”