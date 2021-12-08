Neuralink’s brain implants will be available next year, and they may be able to help quadriplegics regain full body functionality.

Despite pending FDA approval, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is optimistic that his brain-chip business, Neuralink, will be able to begin its first human brain implant in 2022. (FDA). He claims that the new technology will allow those with spinal cord injuries to regain full physical functionality.

Musk, who co-founded the brain-interface technology firm, predicted earlier this year that Neuralink would be able to implant chips into human brains by the end of 2021. However, in 2022, the company plans to begin human testing.

During the Wall Street Journal CEO Council Summit on Monday, the billionaire revealed specifics about the company’s goals for the following year.

When asked about Neuralink’s intentions for 2022, Musk replied, “Neuralink is functioning well in monkeys, and we’re actually conducting a lot of testing and simply ensuring that it’s incredibly safe and reliable, and the Neuralink device can be withdrawn safely.”

“We plan to have this in our first humans next year, pending FDA approval,” the CEO added, referring to patients with severe spinal cord injuries such as tetraplegics and quadriplegics.

“Our criteria for implanting the gadget are better than what the FDA requires,” Musk said. Neuralink, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has a “chance” to “return full-body functionality to someone with a spinal cord injury.” “I believe we have a possibility, and I emphasize opportunity, to allow someone who cannot walk or use their arms to walk naturally again,” Musk said. “I don’t want to provide false hope, but I’m becoming increasingly sure that this can be done.” When questioned about a schedule for a Neuralink device that could aid people suffering from memory loss as a result of a stroke, Musk replied, “The appropriate approach to think about it is to replace faulty/missing neurons with circuits. Many difficulties can be solved simply by connecting messages across neurons that already exist. Next year, when we put gadgets in humans (it’s difficult to have complex talks with monkeys), progress will quicken.” Many people were skeptical about Musk’s idea, but it gained traction in the spring of 2021 when the business released a video depicting a monkey with a Neuralink implant telepathically playing a video game. In July, company received $205 million in funding from investors to build semiconductors that would allow quadriplegics to operate digital items with their brains.