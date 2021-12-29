Netflix series that will be deactivated on January 1 are listed below.

In January, some of Netflix’s most popular shows will be pulled from the streaming site.

While some of the episodes will continue to air in the United States, shows like New Girl, Modern Family, How I Met Your Mother, and Sons of Anarchy will no longer be broadcast in the United Kingdom, Europe, or Australia as of January 1, 2022.

Fans were outraged to learn that some of their favorite binge-worthy shows would be eliminated.

In 2022, Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime will premiere new TV programs.

They expressed their dissatisfaction on Twitter.

“Since @netflix decided to remove Grey’s Anatomy and New Girl off, I need new comfort shows as soon as possible,” Langley said.

“They’re pulling new girl off @netflix, I’m horrified,” Asher said.

“Netflix should be punished for banning both HIMYM and Modern Family on December 31st,” another person added.

But, with so many fantastic shows ending, what will be left to watch?

Netflix is not only removing certain shows, but it is also adding a whole new set of TV shows to watch.

Popular Netflix originals such as You, Sex Education, and Shadow and Bone have been renewed for a second season, but their premiere dates for the following year have yet to be confirmed.

The following is a list of shows that have been confirmed for 2022, along with their dates if they have previously been announced:

Season 2 of Alice in Borderland

We’re all dead now.

81st Archives (January 14, 2022)

Lost Vegas: Army of the Dead

Season 2 of Bridgerton

Season 5 of The Crown (November 2022)

Cuphead’s Show!

Edgerunners in Cyberpunk

Season 2 of Firefly Lane

First to Die

Season 7 of Grace and Frankie

Out of the Cold (January 28, 2022)

Anna’s Invention (February 11, 2022)

Season 3 of Locke and Key

Magic: The Gathering is a role-playing game.

Season 4 of Manifest

The Midnight Club is a nightclub in New York City.

Season 3 of Never Have I Ever

Part 1 of Ozark season 4 (January 21, 2022)

Season 2 of Raising Dion (February 1, 2022)

Resident Evil is a horror film that was released in the

The Sandman is a fictional character.

Season 4 of Stranger Things (Summer 2022)

Season 2 of Sweet Magnolias

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy

Valhalla, Valhalla, Valhalla, Valhalla, Valhalla (February 25, 2022)

Season 4 of Virgin River

The Origins of Blood in The Witcher