Netflix Has Invaded Mobile Gaming; Here’s How To Play On Android.

Netflix wants a piece of the mobile gaming action, so it announced that Android users around the world will find a new Games tab on their mobile devices, along with five new mobile games.

Netflix announced in July that it was entering the video game industry, specifically mobile gaming, and that it will be available by 2021. Five new mobile games have appeared on the market several months later.

Gamers will not have to pay extra to access and play the new Netflix games. The streaming giant highlighted in its announcement that the current subscription includes games by default and is available on all profiles.

Adult mobile games, on the other hand, will require a PIN for children’s profiles. Subscribers use this PIN to restrict access to additional pornographic content on their accounts. Netflix promises to provide users with a complete gaming experience.

This implies that, unlike other Android games, players will not see any advertisements or in-app purchases while playing. Users can access the new mobile games by going to the Games tab and selecting one of the five titles available.

Users will then be directed to the Google Play Store, where they may download the game they want to play. Users will not be able to play the mobile games within Netflix because they will be distinct apps.

Some mobile games require an internet connection as well, while others may be played without either a cellular or WiFi connection. “Card Blast” by Amuzo & Rogue Games, “Shooting Hoops” by Frosty Pop, “Stranger Things: 1984” by BonusXP, “Stranger Things 3: The Game” by BonusXP, and “Teeter Up” by Frosty Pop are among the five new games accessible for free to all Android users with a Netflix subscription.