Netflix and Apple Podcasts Propel Podcasting into New Era in 2026

Podcasting is experiencing a surge in popularity in 2026, driven by significant developments from major platforms like Netflix and Apple Podcasts. With Netflix entering the podcast space and Apple celebrating a record year, the audio format is evolving rapidly, reshaping how listeners engage with their favorite content.

Netflix Launches Original Shows as Competition Heats Up

Netflix, the streaming giant best known for its film and television offerings, is now embracing the world of podcasting with its first-ever original shows. Following a collaboration with Spotify for video podcasts, Netflix is set to debut two exclusive podcast series: *The Pete Davidson Show*, premiering January 30, 2026, and *The White House with Michael Irvin*, launching on January 19, 2026. The series, both available to Netflix subscribers, promise a fresh twist on the podcast format, blending unscripted conversations and celebrity insights.

*The Pete Davidson Show* will feature candid, no-holds-barred discussions filmed in Davidson’s garage, while *The White House with Michael Irvin* will deliver sports commentary and news, with a rotating cast of NFL insiders. This bold move aligns with Netflix’s strategy to integrate podcasts into its broader entertainment ecosystem, offering its global audience a diverse range of content beyond traditional TV and film.

Apple Podcasts Hits Record Growth in 2025

Meanwhile, Apple Podcasts continues to dominate the podcast landscape. In 2025, the platform celebrated its twentieth anniversary with record growth in listeners, plays, and subscriptions. As *Podnews* reports, 2025 was Apple Podcasts’ best year to date, solidifying its position as the top podcast app in the United States. To support the growing ranks of podcast creators, Apple launched a new $12.99 subscription tier for its creator apps, including Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro, making professional-grade podcast editing tools more accessible.

Apple’s influence on the industry is undeniable, especially as it expands its presence with new features like automated chapters and dialog enhancement tools. The company also made its debut at a major podcast event, further signaling its commitment to the medium’s growth and longevity.

While Netflix and Apple lead the charge, YouTube’s role in podcasting is also growing. According to *Podnews*, YouTube has surpassed BBC television in the UK for user numbers, as more podcast consumers turn to the platform for their audio and video needs. A significant portion of Canadian listeners, approximately 40%, now prefer YouTube for podcast consumption, further fueling the rise of video-first formats.

As the podcast industry continues to expand, new players and innovations are emerging. The Golden Globes recognized podcasts for the first time, awarding *Best Podcast* to Amy Poehler. Despite controversy over Megyn Kelly’s withdrawn claims, this milestone reflects podcasting’s cultural relevance.

The technical side of podcasting is also evolving. *Podnews* highlights the creation of The Pod, a mobile studio made from eco-friendly materials, representing a new wave of sustainable, on-the-go podcast production. These innovations, coupled with ongoing research into listener trends, point to a dynamic and ever-evolving industry.

With its continued popularity and a broadening range of platforms, podcasting is firmly embedded in the mainstream in 2026. Whether through Netflix’s new original shows or Apple’s record-breaking success, there has never been a better time to engage with the medium. As the space evolves, listeners will find even more diverse and engaging content to enjoy.