Necron DLC and New Campaign Coming Soon to ‘Warhammer 40K Battlesector’

The first DLC for Black Lab Games’ turn-based tactics game “Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector” has been revealed, giving players a first look at the impending Necron faction as well as a new campaign style.

The major playable factions in the various game types of “Battlesector” were originally simply Blood Angel Space Marines and the Tyranids of Hive Fleet Leviathan. According to the current statement, the Necrons will be available as a new faction in a paid DLC pack in 2022.

The regular lineup of Necron Warriors, Flayers, and Immortals will be included, but screenshots revealed that Skorpekh Destroyers will also be included in the faction army. More could be added, but the developers haven’t spoken anything about it yet.

The Necrons are a race of vicious and immortal humanoid machines who sprang from an ancient struggle with old gods in the “Warhammer 40k” universe. All members of the Necron Empire have been transformed into real death machines that threaten the known cosmos with enormous weaponry, despite the fact that they were once organic lifeforms.

Necron armies were often made up of massive legions of skeletal warriors using ancient-yet-powerful Gauss guns capable of piercing even the hardest modern armor. Unlike the Space Marines, who strike with surgical precision, and the Tyranids, who overwhelm adversaries with sheer numbers, the Necrons take a more cautious approach. It will take time for the machine legion to fully awaken, but once they do, there will be very nothing in the galaxy that can stop them.

A new campaign style will be added to the game to coincide with the arrival of the Necrons in “Battlesector.” In this new Conquest-style game, all three sides will struggle for control of Baal Secundus in a large-scale combat in which players can select how they want to proceed.

The new campaign will be comparable in style to that of “Dawn Of War: Soulstorm.” Players will choose which targets to pursue and acquire points or resources to help their armies become stronger. This new campaign will not only serve as a refresher for “Battlesector’s” main story mode, but it will also provide players a high amount of replayability, which many fans have requested.