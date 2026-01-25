Ndegwa Njiru Warns Ida Odinga Against UNEP Appointment, Calls It a Political Trap

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru has sounded an alarm over President William Ruto’s nomination of Ida Odinga as Kenya’s Ambassador to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), urging her to reject the role. In a fervent public plea, Njiru described the appointment as a “booby trap,” accusing Ruto of attempting to neutralize the Odinga family’s political influence and dismantle the legacy of the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

A Cynical Strategy, Njiru Claims

In a fiery statement posted on X, the prominent lawyer warned Ida Odinga, a key figure in Kenya’s opposition politics, against falling for what he sees as a manipulative move by the President. Njiru argued that by drawing Mama Ida into government circles, Ruto seeks to undermine the moral authority of the Odinga family, which has been a symbol of resistance to authoritarian rule in Kenya.

“Dear Mama Ida, you are the mother of the nation. Don’t bite the bait that the cunning and desperate Ruto has thrown to you,” Njiru wrote. His message resonated with many in the opposition, who view the UNEP role as a strategic ploy to silence criticism and co-opt the Odinga legacy into the Kenya Kwanza administration. He urged Ida not to let her appointment tarnish the memory of her late husband, Raila Odinga, whose recent death remains a pivotal moment in the country’s political landscape.

The Legacy at Stake

Njiru’s warning underscores the delicate situation the Odinga family finds itself in. The custody of Raila’s political capital is a subject of fierce debate within the opposition, and accepting a high-profile government post like UNEP Ambassador could be seen as a betrayal of the values that the Odinga family has championed for decades.

Further fueling concerns, Njiru compiled a list of politicians he believes should be trusted by Mama Ida, including figures such as James Orengo, Edwin Sifuna, and Babu Owino. He sharply criticized others within the opposition, insinuating that they have already compromised their loyalty to the Odinga cause.

The lawyer also pointed out the implications of the UNEP appointment, emphasizing that diplomats are bound by strict codes of conduct that prevent them from publicly criticizing their host governments. This, he argued, would effectively silence Ida Odinga, once a fierce critic of the current regime, by placing her in a diplomatic “gilded cage.”

The notion of the Odinga family’s resistance to political oppression is deeply intertwined with the historical significance of Jaramogi’s legacy. For many in the opposition base, accepting a position under Ruto’s government would be seen as a betrayal of this legacy, a surrender to a regime they view as illegitimate.

The tension surrounding the decision is palpable. As the “Mother of the Nation” contemplates her future, the eyes of millions of Kenyans are upon her. Will she accept the comfort of diplomatic immunity, or continue to resist the forces that threaten to co-opt her family’s political legacy? For now, the final decision rests with Ida Odinga herself.