Nature has reclaimed the ruins of an ambitious Merseyside resort.

Underneath the sandy grass of Formby is an ambitious construction project aiming to rival Southport’s resort.

Formby-by-the-

According to Formby Civic Society, Sea was the vision of Victorian industrialists wanting to make rich with a seaside resort on this sandy part of shore.

Only information boards now serve as a reminder of that shattered ideal.

‘Mind-blowing’ find that had been thrown into a skip carelessly.

Rich merchants recognized an opportunity in the seaside grasslands of Formby after witnessing the success of Southport, which flourished throughout the Industrial Revolution.

The Formby Land & Building Company financed £50,000 and purchased 105 acres near Ravenmeols, where it began to develop the area around Alexandra and Albert Roads.

Visits to seaside resorts like Southport and Blackpool were a popular method for city inhabitants to obtain some healthful, fresh air in 1875.

The Liverpool-Southport railway line had not yet reached the Formby coast when it first opened in the mid-nineteenth century.

However, developers appeared to believe that if they developed a destination, the trains would follow.

They established part of the resort’s roadways, as well as a hotel, villas, and a promenade, all of which have now been substantially replaced by grass and sand.

A station with six level crossings and a bridge over Lifeboat Road was planned at Alexandra Road, not far from the current parking park in the pinewoods.

A beach road has also been proposed.

However, the railway was never extended to the ocean, and no coast road was built.

The sea has since receded, and the remains of the building have been overrun by plants.

Only the occasional house, foundations, and a portion of prom cleared by Formby Civic Society a decade ago are discernible.