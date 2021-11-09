Nan is determined to have her daughter’s final Christmas as soon as possible.

A Wirral grandmother wishes to spend one final beautiful Christmas with her daughter, who is undergoing end-of-life care.

Becky Aspinall, 33, of Oxton, was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease while she was six months pregnant with her son Alfie, 13 years ago.

Huntington’s disease is a disease that causes sections of the brain to stop functioning properly over time, and Becky’s health has worsened with time, and she is now receiving palliative care.

With no knowing how much longer Becky had, Lisa wanted to move Christmas ahead so they could spend one last holiday season together.

Lisa had planned a vacation to Centre Parcs for Winter Wonderland, but Becky proved too ill to go, so Lisa has decided to bring Wonderland to her – with the support of the local community.

This week, the family is requesting old Christmas lights and decorations so that they may change their front lawn for Becky and Alfie by Saturday.

Kirsty Smith, Becky’s best friend, told The Washington Newsday: “She’s only gotten worse throughout the years since she was diagnosed.

“She was in a care facility for eight years, and because to Covid, we had to visit her via the window, which was difficult. However, planning permission was granted, and her mother had an extension built, allowing her to return home on Christmas Eve.

“We were overjoyed when we brought her home since we knew she was in the later stages of Huntington’s disease, and her condition had deteriorated over the previous year.

“She is unable to move or speak, and she has just lost her capacity to swallow. She decided ahead of time that she didn’t want a Peg Feeding tube, which suggests she’s nearing the end of her life.

“Lisa, her mother, had made a reservation at Winter Wonderland, but she is unable to attend due to illness. Even if she survives that long, she’ll most likely be unconscious. You obviously can’t set a time limit on it.

“As a result, her mother chose to celebrate Christmas in her front yard. We’d like it finished by Saturday because we’re not sure how long she’ll be aware.

"The palliative care staff wants to increase her medicine, which will cause her to become less and less alert, so it's a big deal."