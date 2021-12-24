Musk believes that Neuralink, rather than Metaverse, “might fully immerse man in virtual reality.”

Elon Musk, the wealthy entrepreneur and business leader, believes that Neuralink’s advanced implanted brain-machine interfaces, not Mark Zuckerberg’s VR-driven metaverse, will soon plunge humans “completely into virtual reality.”

In an interview with the conservative and Christian satirical blog Babylon Tree on Tuesday, Neuralink co-founder Musk took a shot at Zuckerberg and other proponents of virtual reality and the metaverse. During the conversation, the billionaire expressed his opposition to the metaverse and Web3, two technological revolutions that are expected to transform the world.

His neurotechnology business, Neuralink, is more capable of delivering a better environment for individuals to fully immerse in virtual reality, according to Time Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2021. “A sophisticated Neuralink may bring you totally into virtual reality in the long run,” Musk said.

Neuralink is working on human brain implants to assist recover and increase physical abilities through the use of computers. “Later versions will be able to shunt messages from Neuralinks in the brain to Neuralinks in body motor/sensory neuron clusters, allowing, for example, paraplegics to walk again,” Musk said in April 2021. Musk gave an update on Neuralink and its goals for 2022 earlier this month. “Neuralink is working well in monkeys,” he said during a live-streamed interview at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit. “We’re actually doing a lot of testing and just ensuring that it’s very safe and reliable and that the Neuralink device can be removed safely.”

“We plan to have this in our first humans next year, pending FDA permission,” he continued, referring to patients with severe spinal-cord injuries such as tetraplegics and quadriplegics. “Progress will speed when we put devices in humans (impossible to have nuanced talks with monkeys) next year,” the CEO said in a tweet, confirming the company’s 2022 target. Meanwhile, during a conversation about tech trends, Musk stated that he does not see a future in which people will sacrifice the actual world for virtual reality.

According to the Tesla CEO, VR headsets are more likely to produce motion sickness, especially when playing video games, based on his personal experience.

Musk’s apathy for the metaverse appears to be based on a negative consumer experience and a lack of “compelling” usage. “Sure, you can stick a television on your nose.” He told the parody site, “I’m not sure that puts you in the metaverse.”

"I don't see someone attaching a frigging to their body."