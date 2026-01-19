Museveni’s Seventh Term: A Fragile Calm in Uganda

The Ugandan government has partially restored internet access following a highly contentious election in which President Yoweri Museveni secured his seventh term with 71.6% of the vote. However, despite the return of digital services, the political atmosphere in Kampala remains charged, with scattered protests and a defiant Bobi Wine still in hiding.

Election Aftermath and the Magere Flashpoint

With the electoral commission’s announcement confirming Museveni’s victory, the dust has begun to settle—at least digitally. The partial restoration of the internet has revealed a nation divided, one that is struggling to reconcile its future under a leader who has ruled for over four decades. Museveni’s main challenger, pop star-turned-politician Bobi Wine, secured just 24% of the vote, reinforcing the widespread notion that the president continues to hold the reins of power with an iron grip.

However, the political tension is palpable, particularly in Magere, Bobi Wine’s northern Kampala home. The suburb erupted into protests almost immediately after the announcement, with youth burning tyres and erecting barricades. The police responded swiftly with tear gas, and Wine, having narrowly escaped a military raid on his home, posted on social media, declaring, “We are being held hostage in our own country.” His whereabouts remain unknown, adding to the sense of instability.

The internet blackout, while partially lifted, had its own impact. Businesses, which were left struggling during the outage, now resume operations but are faced with heightened political uncertainty. For Ugandans, the blackout served as a financial squeeze, and for the opposition, it became a means of silencing coordination efforts.

Regional Repercussions and The Youth Vote

Internationally, Museveni’s victory has sparked regional concerns, particularly in neighboring Kenya. President William Ruto offered congratulations to Museveni, a diplomatic gesture that underscores the intertwined relations of East African leaders. However, the political unrest in Uganda could prove problematic for Nairobi, given the importance of the Busia and Malaba trade corridors.

The generational divide in Uganda is also becoming increasingly evident. Framed as a “Grandfather vs. Grandson” battle, this election exposed how Museveni’s long tenure remains unshaken by the rising youth vote, represented by Bobi Wine. While the veteran president may have triumphed at the ballot box, the youth have captured the national imagination—a demographic that cannot be easily dismissed or silenced.

Despite Museveni’s electoral victory, the situation on the ground is far from peaceful. While government officials dismiss claims of torture and illegal detention as mere propaganda, the presence of the military in the streets and Bobi Wine’s disappearance suggest that the “peace” in Kampala is fragile at best. It remains to be seen whether Museveni can truly win the hearts of a restless and aggrieved youth population—or whether his continued reliance on ballots and bullets will only deepen the divide.