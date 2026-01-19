Museveni Secures Seventh Term Amid Growing Concerns Over Democracy

Yoweri Museveni has clinched a seventh term as president of Uganda, further entrenching his four-decade rule and sparking renewed debate over the country’s political future. At 81, Museveni joins the ranks of African leaders who have extended their hold on power for decades, but his victory also raises fundamental questions about the country’s democratic trajectory.

For many, the president’s extended reign represents a triumph of stability. Yet, critics argue that this stability comes at the expense of democratic freedoms and governance. Over the years, Museveni has solidified his control by suppressing opposition figures, notably Bobi Wine, and strengthening ties between the military and the state apparatus. To his supporters, Museveni is a symbol of peace and security, while to his detractors, his rule stifles progress and democracy.

The “Muhoozi Project” Looms Large

As Museveni’s seventh term begins, attention is inevitably drawn to the “Muhoozi Project,” a succession plan that hinges on the political aspirations of his son, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba. The younger Museveni’s rise has been marked by increased visibility, including active Twitter diplomacy and frequent public appearances, making it clear that the transition from father to son is not just a possibility but an ongoing political strategy. This growing dynastic movement has sparked concern both domestically and abroad, as many question what a future Uganda under Muhoozi would look like.

Across the region, the implications of Museveni’s continued leadership are deeply felt. For neighboring Kenya, Uganda remains a critical trading partner. However, the lack of political renewal in Kampala is raising alarms about the long-term stability of the Ugandan regime and its impact on the broader East African region. Analysts warn that a lack of democratic evolution could destabilize the region once the strongman exits the stage.

Youth, Technology, and Political Disconnect

Uganda’s youthful population adds another layer of complexity to the situation. With one of the youngest demographics in the world, the majority of Ugandans have known only one president. This generational divide between an aging leadership and a digitally savvy populace presents a brewing challenge for Museveni’s government. As more young people embrace digital platforms, the gap between the leadership and the people may become a source of future unrest, with some fearing that the lack of democratic change could fuel political volatility.

Museveni’s seventh term is a reminder of the divergent political currents across Africa. While countries like Senegal and Zambia are embracing democratic transitions, Uganda remains firmly in the grip of a leader whose rule shows few signs of loosening. What is often called “stability” may, in fact, be nothing more than stagnation, and the looming succession plan makes it clear that the country’s future political trajectory will likely remain locked in a cycle of one-man rule.