Murder of a baby, Mersey Tunnel changes, and a man’s vengeance on a foul-mouthed neighbor

After the child’s mother covered up his mistreatment, a father killed his young boy by brutally shaking him.

When Robert Ion was six months old, Mihai-Catalin Gulie inflicted irreversible brain damage on him while his mother was out shopping.

Prosecutors stated, however, that this wasn’t the first time Robert, who was born with Down’s Syndrome, had been assaulted by his father.

His mother, Gabriela Ion, had previously used toothpaste to cover up the baby’s bruises and injuries, which included broken ribs.

She confessed it, but said she didn’t see the fatal attack coming and blamed it on her husband.

The Fast Tag account system will be changed when a significant project to install video equipment at the Mersey Tunnels was finished.

Following an £850,000 programme, video technology will be introduced at both Mersey Tunnels on Wednesday, November 3 with the launch of a new pre-payment system.

The new technology, known as T-FLOW, will replace the Fast Tag system already in use at the Queensway (Birkenhead) and Kingsway (Wallasey) tunnels in an effort to modernize the way tunnel customers pre-pay for their journeys.

“The new video-tolling system is another indication of the combined authority’s continuous investment in both of our Mersey Tunnels,” said Cllr Liam Robinson, portfolio holder for transport and air quality for the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

With the support of 25,000 other auto enthusiasts, a guy who was advised by his neighbor to sell his ‘noisy’ Subaru got his revenge.

At 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20, Martin Evans alleges he was confronted with ‘furious texts’ from his next-door neighbor ‘Gary,’ whose identity has been changed.

In the texts, a neighbor asked that he get rid of “that f*****g automobile,” which “wakes up the entire neighborhood every morning.”

“You need to get rid of that f**king automobile,” the message said. Every morning, it wakes up the entire street. I’ve got my fill of it. I’ll be knocking and speaking with you.”