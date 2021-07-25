Mum’s heart had shattered into a million pieces, according to her. following the loss of a baby at 42 weeks

A mother has spoken up about losing her baby son following a painful labor when she was 42 weeks pregnant.

Nicole Abernethy’s baby Steven died in 2013 after she was rushed to the hospital to be induced three weeks early.

Nicole, from Wallasey, was transported to a delivery suite in Arrowe Park Hospital the next day after laboring overnight. She was hooked up to a fetal heart monitor.

Her “heart shattered into a million pieces” when the midwife told her they could only hear one heartbeat, she added, as she realized her baby son had died.

“Everything from there was a haze — I didn’t know what to do, what to think,” Nicole added. “All I wanted was to hold my dear son in my arms.”

Nicole experienced sepsis and pre-eclampsia during her pregnancy, so she was hurried to the hospital for a caesarean surgery, where she gave birth to her “angel baby,” Steven.

Nicole spent two days with her kid in a chilly cot at the Wirral hospital after the birth, during which she claims she “almost genuinely died away with him.”

Nicole, who has a daughter named Irisha, whom she describes as her “everything,” said her son’s death “changed everything.”

“It’s totally utterly horrible to lose a baby, and it changes everything,” she said.

“It has a big impact on how you look at everything in your life.

“I lost my kid in 2013, and Steven has helped me grow through my grief.

“It’s especially difficult for me during his birthday, Christmas, and other difficult times of the year, and I think my daughter should have her brother around her.

“My son will be nine in February, and I’m still on the road. It grows to you rather than the other way around; it’s difficult to explain.”

Nicole adds that one of the ways she has dealt with her grief and the trauma of Steven’s birth and death is to find methods to support other parents who have lost children.

Nicole began fundraising for an additional cold cot at Arrowe Park Hospital shortly after her son died.

“When I was in the hospital,” she explained.

