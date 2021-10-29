Mum’s ‘easy to replicate’ £19 IKEA hack turns her kitchen table into a bar.

With a simple £19 IKEA hack, a mother of two was able to completely remodel her kitchen.

Harriet Lees, 24, from Telford, was frustrated by how much space her kitchen table took up, but she didn’t want to spend hundreds of pounds on a breakfast bar.

Instead, Harriet came up with the brilliant idea of using a £19 IKEA floating shelf that was large enough to sit and eat on but small enough to provide her the space she needed in her kitchen.

She completed the minor makeover by purchasing four seats for £70 from Argos and wrapping them with £6 DC Fix.

Harriet told LatestDeals.co.uk, a money-saving website: “I came up with the concept since I’ve never been satisfied with my kitchen table because it constantly takes up too much space.

“I frequent Pinterest and was looking for some space-saving tricks when I came across a slew of space-saving tables. I immediately went to IKEA to look at tables.

“I saw a floating shelf and shelves with brackets and thought, “What a great idea!” when I put two and two together. “I’ve got space to mount that on the wall where the table was,” I reasoned. I also purchased two brackets to provide additional support.

“I’d absolutely do this with someone else because we had to level everything out before screwing in the bracket.”

“For further support, I’d recommend adding two more brackets on either side of the shelf.” It cost £95 in total.” Harriet went on to say: “The floating shelf was £19 from IKEA, and the four stools were £70 from Argos, with the stools being wrapped with DC Fix for a personal touch. I paid £6 for the DC Fix at B&Q.

“My #1 recommendation for folks who want to wrap with DC Fix is to use a low-heat hair dryer. It melts the DC Fix and smooths out the surface for round surfaces.” Harriet is overjoyed with the outcome of her low-cost breakfast bar, which she claims has completely improved the look and feel of her kitchen.

