Mum’s ascension to the position of award-winning company leader after transferring to a vocation that would allow her to spend more time with her family.

Anita Harrison-Carroll, a Merseyside mother of three, was looking for a job that would work around her busy family life when she discovered the construction sector.

It was a “nerve-wracking” transition for the now 48-year-old, as she walked out of her IT position and into a new role focused on repairs and maintenance.

“I joined the group roughly 10 years ago,” Anita recounted, now the managing director for commercial services at The Sovini Group with teenage children. I had a young family at the time, so working as an IT consultant and traveling in my procurement manager role didn’t really mesh with what I wanted out of a work-life balance.

"I decided to hunt for a new job and do something completely different. Because many of my talents were transferable, I accepted a position as a facilities manager with One Vision Housing, a subsidiary of The Sovini Group.

“Joining this all-male team was a risky move for me because I’d never worked in repairs and maintenance before.”

Anita excelled in the role, and she has since seized every opportunity to further her own career as well as the company’s and others’ chances.

She was not only named business leader of the year at the 2015 Women in Construction Awards, but she was also a driving force behind the creation of Sovini Trade Supplies, The Sovini Group’s builders merchant arm, which she now leads as MD, in addition to Amianto Services (asbestos removal) and Sovini Waste Solutions.

“It is rewarding to give meaningful employment possibilities as the managing director of three leading North West firms, especially during these economically hard times,” Anita explained.

“Because I believe that doing good is good business, we place a great value on our personnel,” says the CEO.

“We’ve put together a customised training package to grow employees from within, providing them the skills they need to advance and take the next step in their careers.”

