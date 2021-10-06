Mum wonders aloud if she’s being “mean” by not throwing her four-year-old son a birthday party.

The mother turned to Mumsnet’s popular Am I Being Unreasonable [AIBU] forum for assistance, concerned that her kid might be “overwhelmed” by a party.

However, she claims her in-laws and sister-in-law suggested it would be “unfair” not to throw him a party, especially because he has begun to be invited by his school classmates.

The mother’s post was headed “[AIBU] To not hold a birthday celebration for my four-year-old?” ” DS is turning four soon,” she wrote. He’s my first, so I’m not sure what to expect. He’s started getting asked to birthday parties for his nursery classmates.

“I just don’t know how much of a party he’d enjoy/appreciate at his age!” I’m afraid he’d become overwhelmed!

“PIL [parents in law]and SIL [sister in law]effectively implied that not doing so is cruel? Is AIBU deciding not to throw a party?

“On the day (only his parents and small brother), we’d have presents, cake, and balloons.”

Mumsnet users expressed their opinions in the comments section.

“I truly wish I hadn’t bothered with mine,” one commented. It cost around £250 for them to become really agitated and overwhelmed, only to be given a large amount of tat and forced to make small conversation with strangers in a crowded soft play. It’s so much more enjoyable to throw a party at home, and it’s certainly not cruel!”

“Invite your child’s close pals and have a pleasant time at home,” another Mumsnet user recommended. It’s the stuff of nightmares when a whole class gets together.”

A third said: “Just have presents/cake with you and DS. Also, screw the in-laws! If they want a party that he won’t remember, they can pay for it! He’ll only want to spend the day with you.”

Another said: “I did a party for DD every year from age 1. It’s something I regret. It was a waste of time and money, and it only served to set a precedent. And she’ll be joined by two more siblings, who will likely see their big sister.” “The summary comes to an end.”