Mum with a drug stockpile, nurse’s baby rape tapes, and a ‘deadly’ headache
A mum-of-six let her drug dealer boyfriend stash half a kilo of amphetamine in her family’s home.
Ellis Purcell was storing more than £5,000 of the Class B substance in Alisha Maxwell’s home, Alisha Maxwell knew.
The couple was chastised by a judge for having “a considerable amount of harmful substances in the home of children.”
However, they were both let out of court after the judge stated that a CPS ruling had restricted his hands.
On November 2, 2018, police raided Maxwell’s home in Ince Avenue, Walton, according to Liverpool Crown Court.
Officers discovered a huge bag in a freezer holding the majority of the pills, as well as another smaller item nearby.
After a judge heard of his “positive good reputation,” an A&E nurse found with baby rape tapes was spared from prison.
John Wadeson worked in the emergency department at Aintree Hospital in Fazakerley until he was discovered to be a paedophile.
While on placement at Bolton Hospital, the 30-year-old assisted victims of the Manchester Arena attack.
He was, however, downloading a horrible collection of indecent photographs of small children and scary hardcore porn while doing so.
Liverpool Crown Court heard police raided Wadeson’s home in Borron Close, Newton-le-Willows, at around 8.30am, on June 10, 2020.
A man who suffered from blurred vision, headaches and nausea was told he actually had a brain condition.
Doug Johnson was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus, an illness which causes a build up of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the chambers of the brain.
If left untreated it can be fatal.
The 33-year-old was given the news 10 years ago and was fitted with a device to control it.
However recently, Doug, from Chester, was rushed to The Walton Centre after he experienced complications.
