Mum with a drug stockpile, nurse’s baby rape tapes, and a ‘deadly’ headache

Good morning, here are today’s headlines from The Washington Newsday.

A mum-of-six let her drug dealer boyfriend stash half a kilo of amphetamine in her family’s home.

At Aldi, a mother with a sick toddler had a “tough day” turned around.

Ellis Purcell was storing more than £5,000 of the Class B substance in Alisha Maxwell’s home, Alisha Maxwell knew.

The couple was chastised by a judge for having “a considerable amount of harmful substances in the home of children.”

However, they were both let out of court after the judge stated that a CPS ruling had restricted his hands.

On November 2, 2018, police raided Maxwell’s home in Ince Avenue, Walton, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Officers discovered a huge bag in a freezer holding the majority of the pills, as well as another smaller item nearby.

Read the complete story for additional information.

After a judge heard of his “positive good reputation,” an A&E nurse found with baby rape tapes was spared from prison.

John Wadeson worked in the emergency department at Aintree Hospital in Fazakerley until he was discovered to be a paedophile.

While on placement at Bolton Hospital, the 30-year-old assisted victims of the Manchester Arena attack.

He was, however, downloading a horrible collection of indecent photographs of small children and scary hardcore porn while doing so.

Liverpool Crown Court heard police raided Wadeson’s home in Borron Close, Newton-le-Willows, at around 8.30am, on June 10, 2020.

Read the complete story for additional information.

A man who suffered from blurred vision, headaches and nausea was told he actually had a brain condition.

Doug Johnson was diagnosed with Hydrocephalus, an illness which causes a build up of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the chambers of the brain.

If left untreated it can be fatal.

The 33-year-old was given the news 10 years ago and was fitted with a device to control it.

However recently, Doug, from Chester, was rushed to The Walton Centre after he experienced complications.

For more information, read the full story here.