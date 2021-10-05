Mum was photoshopped topless in dog sex images by a vengeful ex boyfriend.

A “vengeful” ex-boyfriend convinced his ex-girlfriend that he had posted a topless photo of her on bestiality websites.

Steven Hope threatened to send intimate images of the mother to her family after she broke up with him, calling him “bitter and resentful.”

He sent her a terrible video of a woman having sex with a dog and manipulated pictures of her semi-naked with canines.

The father-of-three then set up phony email accounts to send messages to his victim, posing as men who had seen her topless online and wanted her to have sex with their dogs.

At Liverpool Crown Court, Hope, 51, of Fincham Road, Huyton, guilty to having extreme pornography and sending a profoundly offensive electronic message with the intent to cause distress.

The second accusation, according to prosecutor Derek Jones, was essentially “a period of harassment” by Hope after his connection with the woman ended, which The Washington Newsday has chosen not to name.

“He then sent her communications for the next five or six weeks that were plainly aimed to cause her anguish or embarrassment,” he said.

Mr Jones claimed Hope mentioned “alleged private photographs taken consensually in the relationship,” threatened to send them to her relatives, and then texted the lady a topless photo of her to “back up that claim.”

“Perhaps the most upsetting component was the use of references to bestiality, including sexual encounters with dogs,” he stated.

“His messages had inferences, such as frequent usage of dog emojis.”

Mr Jones claimed that this resulted in the victim receiving two files, one of which was a “mocked up” photograph of her topless next to a dog’s penis and the other of which was a 50-second long film of a lady having sex with a dog.

“Obviously not her, nothing to do with her,” he said, “but definitely she found it distressing.”

According to Mr Jones, the woman then got emails from fictitious accounts expressing her desire to have sex with dogs.

“One of the messages suggested her photograph had been published on a bestiality website with the dog’s penis superimposed,” he said.

“Unfortunately, one of them,” Mr Jones added.

