Mum was ’embarrassed’ on the street until a stranger knelt down to assist her.

When a stranger stopped to help her non-verbal kid cry on the street in Ellesmere Port, the mother was taken aback.

After preschool, Cydney Jones, 22, was taking her two-year-old daughter Mazikeen to frolic in puddles when Mazikeen requested a slushy.

Mazikeen, who struggles to communicate due to her non-verbality, threw herself to the floor and began crying when she was told no because it was chilly outside.

Cydney, who was born in the West Midlands, told The Washington Newsday: “When people walk by and simply stare, it’s quite awkward.

“We were simply trying to get her off the floor for approximately 30 minutes.”

A woman on Milton Road in Ellesmere Port came out on Tuesday, October 19 and volunteered to help Cydney, speaking quietly as she approached the crying girl.

The Washington Newsday quoted Cydney as saying: “It was good that someone genuinely offered assistance rather than staring at us as if we were strange or that she was a mischievous child.

“She just spoke to her quietly, trying to get down to her level, which is quite beneficial with children who are unable to communicate.

“Mazikeen knows, but it takes her a long time to calm down when she’s like this.

“So it’s more about speaking quietly, trying not to upset her, and trying to distract her than anything else.

“It’s embarrassing because instead of offering assistance, people gaze at her as if she’s a mischievous child, oblivious to the fact that she’s experiencing a communication problem.

“It’s challenging for both me as a parent and her as an almost three-year-old who is struggling.”

Cydney is perplexed as to why Mazikeen just talks a few words. She has been assured that she would begin speaking when she is ready.

However, she has finding it challenging, especially when the children at Mazikeen’s playgroup refuse to play with her.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “Other children may refuse to play with her because she does not speak, which they interpret as rudeness or a refusal to be their friend.

“It’s just a shame since she’s such a nice kid.”

