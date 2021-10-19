Mum uses a clever DIY decorating tip to turn her house into a “Harry Potter set” for only £5.

With a “clever” decorating technique, a wise mother was able to remodel her home for just £5, with some friends remarking that it now looks like “a set piece from Harry Potter.”

Vanessa Sharples, 48, wanted to freshen up her place after spending more time there during the lockdown.

After receiving a price for a decorator of £250, the resourceful mother decided to “get creative” and decorate it herself.

Vanessa discussed her money-saving quest with Lovethesales.com, a huge bargain marketplace.

She stated, ” “I knew I wanted to give my walls some TLC after spending so much time inside during lockdown. I assumed that changing them would be prohibitively expensive. Just looking into labor prices made me want to give it a shot.

“I looked online first, and some of the costs were absurd – some quotations were just over £250. I’m not a professional painter or decorator, but I knew I could save money if I got creative.

“While shopping my local charity shop, I came upon a large stack of antique and rustic-looking books for sale, which inspired me. The pages themselves appeared to be so lovely and traditional that they could be used to create a feature wall. I was skeptical at first, but after doing some reading online about using adhesives on paper, I decided to give it a shot.” Vanessa described the process of making the feature wall as “very simple.”

She went on to say: “It was actually quite simple to make. I simply tore the papers and used adhesive glue to stick them to the wall. It took me a few hours to complete all of my walls, but the process was so simple that anyone could do it.

“It was only a matter of tearing, sticking, and repeating. I’m overjoyed with the outcomes, and I’ve saved more than £250.

“Because so many people on zoom calls have these gorgeous bookshelves, I decided to go one step further and develop a bookshelf vibe throughout my home. People have told me that my house looks like something out of a Harry Potter movie, which I accept as the highest praise.” Vanessa. “The summary has come to an end.”