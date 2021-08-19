Mum stole £8,000 worth of cosmetics from Boots to support her cocaine habit.

To support her cocaine habit, a mother of three shoplifted more than £8,000 worth of beauty products from Boots.

Over the course of two months, Adele O’Hara struck nine times at the Boots store in Aintree Retail Park.

Before fleeing the store, the 40-year-old was caught on CCTV loading large bags full of cosmetics.

However, on the ninth occasion, a security guard apprehended her before she could flee in a waiting cab.

The guard first talked to O’Hara, of Stuart Road, Walton, in December, when he “refused her admission because she wasn’t wearing a mask,” according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“He also said he was aware of unspecified claims of theft and that she should not return to the store,” prosecutor Michael Stephenson said.

Between the end of January and the beginning of March, O’Hara stole £8,455 from the shop, four times with the help of a man and three times with the help of a woman.

On January 26, she made off with products worth £720; £1,606 on February 1; £1,931 on February 2; £682 on February 8; £828 on February 9; £759 on February 15; £1,384 on February 18; and £543 on February 2.

“None of the episodes lasted more than seven minutes,” Mr Stephenson added. She knew exactly what she was doing; she came in, stole what she needed, and then left.”

“They were skillfully done in the sense that it was quick,” Judge Mark Brown observed.

On March 6, O’Hara was ultimately apprehended when she raided the business for the seventh time, but was recorded on CCTV entering the store with another lady.

Mr Stephenson claimed O’Hara fled when she saw the security officer was observing her and attempted to flee in a cab “waiting outside,” but the driver refused when the guard accused her of theft and kept the door open.

That day, O’Hara was caught and questioned by police, and she confessed to all of the thefts.

According to Mr Stephenson, the mother claimed she had taken out a loan and needed to pay it back.

According to Mr Stephenson, the mother claimed she had taken out a loan and needed to pay it back.

He claimed O'Hara had a "long history of dishonesty," including convictions for stealing in 1999, 2000, and 2001.