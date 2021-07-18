Mum in crisis doesn’t want anyone to be in her daughter’s situation.

A Merseyside mother who describes her family as “in crisis” says she “wouldn’t wish” her daughter’s situation on anyone.

Mum-of-four Michelle Musselwhite, from Kirkby, said she started looking for help for her daughter Amelia when she was still in elementary school, but she wasn’t given a diagnosis until she was in high school.

The condition of a student was disclosed by her “funny outbursts and bangs.”

Amelia, who is now 15 years old and has been diagnosed with autism and severe anxiety, began to experience new cravings to “slap her legs” and then to “jolt her head” and “strike herself” when she left normal education.

Michelle, 44, told The Washington Newsday that she was initially concerned and worried that something was wrong with Amelia’s brain.

But Amelia’s mother Michelle, father Brian, and siblings Sam, Josh, and Lilly-Ella soon identified the source of Amelia’s compulsions.

“It started with these head jolts and her wanting to hit her leg all the time in November last year,” Michelle told The Washington Newsday.

“She’s been conducting her transition in Alt Bridge for about two weeks, and they believe the transition has revealed her Tourette’s. However, looking back on Amelia’s life, we can see that she had Tourette’s and we didn’t realize it because we couldn’t obtain help.

“It started with her shoulder shrugging and head jerking when she moved to Alt Bridge, and after two days she started striking herself, slapping me, and she couldn’t drink from a normal cup because she’d either pour it over herself or toss it over someone next to her.

“She yanks my hair and punches me, but she can’t stop herself.”

Tourette’s syndrome is a neurological disorder in which a person makes uncontrollable sounds and movements known as tics.

“We’d go on trips to Chester Zoo, and we’d have to tell Amelia we were going to Asda because we didn’t know she was having tummy tics at the time, and it would make her vomit,” Michelle explained. We’d have to have a change of clothes with us whenever we went, because it was evident that it was tics.”

Amelia began whistling and “clucking” the first night she returned home from her new school, according to Michelle.