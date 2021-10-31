Mum had lost weight and looked so different that her friends didn’t recognize her.

Madeline Napier wanted to reduce weight after the birth of her third child in September 2020.

Madeline, from Maghull, admitted to being overweight for most of her life but was resolved to lose weight before reaching 40.

“I was basically munching on the wrong stuff, consuming loads of bread, eating the kids’ leftovers and shoving their chips and nuggets down after they were left over,” Madeline told The Washington Newsday.

“I’ve been overweight for the majority of my adult life, and it simply became a little worse after I had my son.

“I’ve always had an achy back and legs, but I assumed it was just because I was getting older – but now I realize it was due to being overweight.”

Madeline said that she had attempted a number of different diets throughout the years but that they had all failed.

When she decided to join Slimming World with a buddy in September 2020, she weighed 13 stone 11.5 pounds.

By following Slimming World’s food optimising eating plan, she has lost an astonishing 3st 7.5lbs and reduced three dress sizes, dropping from a size 16 to a size 10.

Madeline, who is now 40 years old, said: “I used to be always concerned about [my weight], and I was always aware of it.

“I was always altering what I was eating and, at times, not eating enough because I was thinking, ‘I can’t have that because I’m on a diet,'” she says.

Since joining, I’ve never felt like I’ve lost out on anything – there’s so much to choose from.”

She continued, ” “I’m in such a better mood now. I’ve regained my strength and am able to go clothes shopping once more.

“It was funny because it was the first time I’d seen everyone at my husband’s 40th birthday party in the summer.

“At that point, I’d lost three and a half stone, and everyone was surprised at how different I looked.

“Some folks said they had no idea it was me. I had to introduce myself to my husband’s friend’s father.”