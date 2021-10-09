Mum discovers secret messages in her new home’s wallpaper.

A family was overjoyed to discover hidden messages and sketches beneath their new home’s wallpaper.

Rachael, 37, of Wallasey, was refurbishing her home last weekend when she discovered the artwork on the wall of her son’s bedroom.

Rachel explained that she had encouraged her two children, ages eight and four, to draw their own drawings and put messages on them.

Jess and Steph Fletcher signed the old drawings, which were timed and dated as 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 1998.

“We couldn’t believe it when we saw the top portion of the letter,” Rachael said. “We called [the kids]up and half expecting my eight-year-old to think it was a joke!”

They both rushed up, and as we pulled away a little more, there was more and more. They couldn’t believe what they were hearing! It was 23 years ago today.” Rachael was able to find down twin sisters Jessica and Stephanie, who drew the pictures in 1998, after posting photos of them in a Facebook community group.

“When my father was remodeling, he brought us in and said, ‘Do you want to draw on the walls before the wallpaper goes on?'” Stephanie said.

‘Yes!’ you say as a child. It’s fantastic that I get to draw on the walls,’ because that’s generally a no-no.

“‘Whoever redecorates in the future will see this,’ my father said at the time. We forgot about it for 20 years after we finished it.” Stephanie and Jessica made the drawings when they were ten years old, and Stephanie said they brought back happy memories of growing up at the house.

Stephanie is now 33 years old and resides in Preston, where she works as a professional artist.

She stated, ” “It made me feel a little old, but it was a lot of fun. I’d completely forgotten about it.

“That was our childhood house, and I had a great time there.”