Mum discovered her ‘beautiful’ daughter unconscious on a bloodied pillow.

A grieving mother described her daughter’s death in March as a “life sentence of misery” for their family.

Emma Flood, Ann Flood’s daughter, had had therapy, including surgery, after being diagnosed with cervical cancer more than five years ago.

Emma, who lived with her family in Woolton at the time, was studying to be a nurse and appeared to have healed for a few years after her treatment.

Emma was going to move out of the family home in December 2017 while working as a teaching assistant when tragedy struck again.

When Ann went into Emma’s room to wake her up one morning, she discovered her daughter “twisted up and unconscious” on her bed.

Ann called an ambulance after discovering her pillow soaked in blood and being unable to wake her. Emma was transported to the hospital.

Emma had a seizure and bit her tongue, which resulted in the bleeding.

Emma’s family received the sad news that she had a brain tumor only two hours after she was admitted.

Emma began to show positive indications of recovery after surgery and a course of radiotherapy.

However, an MRI scan revealed that the tumor had reappeared months later, and the family was advised that it was incurable and that the only treatment option for Emma was radiotherapy.

Unfortunately, she began to have increasingly hazardous seizures, and Emma was admitted to the hospital again in September of last year.

Ann, who also works for the NHS, was allowed to visit her daughter in the hospital. “Every day she would say, ‘Mum, please take me home,'” Ann recalled. Ann received a call from physicians while her daughter was still being treated at Whiston Hospital, informing her that Emma had fallen unresponsive.

“I went into her room and said, “Emma, what time of day do you call this, love?”,” Ann explained.

“Hello mum,” she remarked as she awoke.”

Ann’s voice had roused her daughter, much to the doctor’s amazement. Emma’s condition deteriorated again a few days later, and it was recommended that she be transported to Marie Curie Hospice in Woolton for end-of-life care.

