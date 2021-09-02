Mum accidentally glassed her best buddy in the face.

When they were “swilling” wine at each other for a “laugh,” a young mother glassed her best friend.

Sarah Reilly allegedly “smashed” a glass in Lara Hall’s face and stabbed the shattered stem into her nose for “no reason.”

Reilly, 20, said she didn’t plan to hit Ms Hall, that she only struck her once, and that it was “clearly an accident.”

Ms Hall accepted wounding at Liverpool Crown Court on the basis that she tossed a drink at her first, which she “took as a joke” and “instinctively responded” by throwing her drink back.

Prosecutor Paul Blasbery said Reilly admitted her glass hit Ms Hall but claimed she simply meant to fling the contents.

This “plea on the basis of irresponsibility,” according to Judge Neil Flewitt, QC, was “quite near to becoming an accident.”

The prosecution, however, rejected it, claiming it was a “deliberate and unprovoked attack,” necessitating a Newton Hearing, a type of mini-trial in which a judge establishes contested facts.

At around 3.30am on October 29 last year, the duo were drinking at Ms Hall’s home in St Helens with friends Jordan Doherty and James Duxbury.

Ms Hall, 21, testified from behind a screen, saying she returned to a sofa and sat next to Reilly after heading to her back door for a cigarette.

“I turned around to look at her and she shattered a wine glass in my face,” she told the court.

“I had to look down and take the glass out of my eye,” the sufferer continued.

“As I opened my eyes, all I saw was the stem of the wine glass heading towards my face and into my nose,” Ms Hall explained.

Reilly allegedly did not say anything before glassing the victim.

When questioned by Reilly’s lawyer, Carmel Wilde, the victim denied swilling beverages on each other for a “laugh and a joke,” and said she first “swilled” Reilly with wine.

“As she closed her eyes as a result of the wine getting in her eyes, she then went to swill you back as,” Ms Wilde explained.

