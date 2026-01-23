Muhoozi vs Madowo: Twitter Block Sparks Diplomatic Uproar

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Uganda’s First Son and a leading military figure, has found himself at the center of a heated digital dispute after blocking CNN’s Larry Madowo on X (formerly Twitter). The confrontation escalated quickly, prompting a wave of support for Madowo from Kenyans online and sparking a broader debate about free speech and the future of democracy in Uganda.

Digital Showdown and Backlash

The digital clash began when Madowo highlighted a tweet from Muhoozi, in which the General made threatening remarks about opposition leader Bobi Wine and his National Unity Platform (NUP). Madowo, known for his incisive reporting, questioned the military overtones in Muhoozi’s words, which suggested the possible “extinguishing” of the opposition party. The journalist’s attempt to hold the powerful figure accountable led to a flurry of insults from Muhoozi, culminating in the decision to block Madowo on the platform.

The move quickly went viral, with Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) rallying behind Madowo. The hashtag #HandsOffLarry gained traction, as users criticized Muhoozi’s intolerance for scrutiny and rallied to defend the journalist’s right to challenge authority. The public response highlighted the ongoing tensions between Uganda’s military leadership and the press, with many voicing concerns over increasing censorship and diminishing freedoms in the country.

Insults and Political Implications

In a particularly contentious moment, Muhoozi referred to Madowo as “that CNN boy,” a remark many have condemned as both unprofessional and disrespectful, especially given the General’s high-ranking military position. This kind of language is viewed by critics as indicative of a wider problem of elite figures treating journalists and critics with disdain.

Muhoozi’s behavior is part of a broader pattern of controversial actions and statements that have at times caused diplomatic tensions. His previous social media outbursts—such as threats to invade Nairobi—have drawn criticism not only domestically but also internationally, creating headaches for his father, President Yoweri Museveni, who has long been a fixture in Ugandan politics.

The blocking of Madowo is unlikely to silence the issue. In fact, it has done the opposite, shining a spotlight on the challenges facing the Ugandan press. With Uganda’s media landscape already under scrutiny for curbs on freedom, Muhoozi’s response may only deepen concerns about the country’s commitment to democratic principles as he positions himself as a potential successor to the presidency.

As Madowo remains blocked, the issue continues to simmer online. The incident, while playful in its meme-driven fallout, underscores the deeper struggles over press freedoms and government accountability in Uganda’s political future. As one Kampala-based analyst pointed out, “If he cannot handle a tweet from Larry, how will he handle the scrutiny of a presidency?”