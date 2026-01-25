Mount Kenya’s Political Battle: 11 Figures Shape Ruto’s 2027 Strategy

As Kenya approaches the 2027 elections, the Mount Kenya region has emerged as a major political battleground. Following Rigathi Gachagua’s controversial impeachment, President William Ruto is working tirelessly to maintain his grip on the influential region. To tackle the growing opposition in Central Kenya, Ruto has assembled a powerful coalition of 11 key figures, dubbed the “Clean-Up Crew,” with the task of securing the region’s loyalty ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

Power Struggles and the Gachagua Factor

The political landscape of Mount Kenya has shifted dramatically, with Gachagua, once Ruto’s loyal deputy, now emerging as a formidable opposition figure. His impeachment has turned him into a symbol of betrayal for many in the region, and he has successfully positioned himself as the “Voice of the Village,” drawing large crowds and gaining significant support. In an effort to counter Gachagua’s growing influence, Ruto has called upon a diverse group of strategists, technocrats, grassroots mobilizers, and financiers to help fortify his support.

At the forefront of this initiative is Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, a well-regarded scholar-politician. Known for his calm demeanor and strategic mind, Kindiki has been tasked with leading the charge. However, the challenge is not solely on his shoulders. The 11-member team includes National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, whose role involves keeping the legislative agenda moving while launching attacks against Gachagua’s narrative. Meanwhile, powerful tycoons who had previously supported former President Uhuru Kenyatta are being courted to finance the campaign, providing much-needed funds to ensure the success of the 2027 bid.

Risks and High Stakes

Ruto’s strategy to fragment Mount Kenya’s political influence and weaken Gachagua is a risky move. While he aims to diminish Gachagua’s clout, the president risks alienating the region entirely, which could lead to devastating political consequences for his administration. The 11 figures involved in the effort are not only fighting for Ruto’s re-election—they are also fighting for their own political survival. If Mount Kenya turns its back on Ruto in 2027, it could spell the end for their political careers.

The pressure is mounting as the 2027 election draws closer. Central Kenya’s vote has historically been crucial in determining the winner of the presidency, making it a high-stakes contest for all involved. As Ruto and his team prepare for the battle ahead, it remains to be seen whether their strategy will succeed in securing the region’s support or whether Gachagua’s growing influence will prove too powerful to overcome.