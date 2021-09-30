Mount F8 and Stone Grey Paint Bottle Locations in ‘Fortnite’ Season 8

In Fortnite Season 8, you’ll need to go to the Mount F8 landmark to find the Stone Grey paint bottles.

If you haven’t visited this point of interest before, it may be difficult to locate because it isn’t clearly marked on the map. This website has created the following guide to assist you in your expedition to Mount F8, as well as in finding the Stone Grey bottles strewn throughout its hazardous summits.

Mount F8 is located at the island’s most southern point. There are a variety of snowy peaks here, but the one you want is the white part directly below Misty Meadows on the map. On the screenshot below, it’s denoted with a blue pinpoint.

There is also an IO base nearby, so if you get lost, simply look for the enormous radar dish.

Stone Grey Paint Bottles at Mount F8: Where to Find Them

The “Paint a Toona Fish” option is one of the most exciting new features in Fortnite Season 8.

Players can choose from a range of color schemes to design their Toona Fish avatar (which is initially monochrome). Unlocking these varied clothes sometimes necessitates completing a specific mission, while other styles can be won simply by collecting paint bottles on the Island.

If you want the Cuddly Pink or Diamond Blue colors, for example, you’ll have to look for collectibles in those colors. This also applies to the Stone Grey look.

Mount F8 is where you’ll find the Stone Grey paint bottles. They’re close to one another, like many of the other paint bottles in Fortnite Season 8, but you might have trouble finding them because they blend in so nicely with the snowy landscape.

1st Bottle of Stone Grey

From the west, the first Stone Grey paint bottle may be found overlooking the Destined Dish monument. It should be visible if you look for the red flag and abandoned oxygen canister.

Location 2 of the Stone Grey Bottle

Then make a sudden westward turn and follow the oxygen trail.