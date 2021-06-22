Mothership Exploration, Vault Orbs, Secret Loot, and Alien Parasites are all part of the latest ‘Fortnite’ update 17.10.

Fortnite version 17.10 is officially live, and it includes a new mothership minigame where players may collect secret goodies.

Fortnite: Invasion was released a few weeks ago, and it included an alien theme with futuristic weapons, pilotable UFOs, and a customisable otherworldly avatar. The first patch for the new season (Fortnite’s 17th) was released today, and it included some substantial improvements.

The most significant change in Fortnite chapter 2 season 7 is that players can now be abducted and taken aboard the massive mothership that hovers over the island. They will then have the opportunity to compete against others in an extraterrestrial experiment that will reward them with formidable weaponry and coveted goods once they board the vessel.

What Is the Best Way to Board the Mothership?

Players must willingly allow themselves to be beamed up by the new “abductor” spacecraft spread over the area in order to participate in these mothership experiments. This will not happen right away at the start of the fight, so camping exactly beneath one of these vessels is pointless unless you want to be an easy target.

Instead, you’ll have to wait until the abductor makes a strange, unearthly sounds before acting. When this happens, beams of light will begin to emanate from the vessel in a variety of directions, and you will be picked up if you go to where they are shining.

You’ll then be teleported into a low-gravity arena, where you’ll have to find as many orange-colored “vault orbs” as possible while racing against the clock. The more artifacts you acquire before time runs out, the bigger your reward after you finish the challenge.

Following the experiment, you will be taken to the vault itself. The alien chests here will reward you different-tiered stuff according on how many orbs you managed to collect, but you’ll only have a limited period of time to collect it all before being returned to the main game.

What Else Is New in Update 17.10?

Alongside the abductors and mothership experiments, Fortnite’s 17.10 update also makes some much-needed adjustments to the pilotable flying saucers. Specifically, it reduces their rate of fire so that players on the ground have a better chance of shooting the vehicles. This is a brief summary.