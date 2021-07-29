Mother Nature Achievement in ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’: How to Change Weather on Xbox

During a live play session, you must alter the in-game weather to earn the “Mother Nature” accomplishment in Microsoft Flight Simulator. We’ve put together a simple guide to assist you with this.

In the World Map, make a flight plan.

The achievement stipulates that you must adjust the circumstances during the flight itself, so you won’t be able to earn any gamerscore by going to the main menu’s settings page. Instead, you’ll have to board a plane from the “World Map” and then manually change the weather using a separate tab.

To be clear, you won’t be able to do this on either “Discovery Flights” or training missions because portions of the toolbar are unavailable in those modes.

To begin a game where you can truly change the weather, you must first build a flight plan using the globe map.

All you have to do now is choose two airports, one for departure and one for arrival, and then hit the start button on your Xbox controller to start the flight.

2nd of 2

media=“(min-width: 1280px)” source type=“image/webp” This is a condensed version of the information.