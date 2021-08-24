‘Mortal Kombat 12’ is rumored to be coming out before ‘Injustice 3′.

Because to various intriguing reasons, NetherRealm Studios may deviate from its typical release plan and release “Mortal Kombat 12” instead of “Injustice 3.”

Video game journalist and industry insider Jeff Grubb of GamesBeat provided new details on NetherRealm Studios and its project. Grubb hinted in a new Giant Bomb YouTube video over the weekend that NetherRealm Studios is working on “Mortal Kombat 12.”

The gaming firm is working on a sequel to “Mortal Kombat 11” because of its huge success, according to the insider. He also alluded to WB Games’ shaky future as the owner of the DC Comics license, which includes Superman and Batman.

“It lines up with reality and what I’ve heard,” Grubb stated in the video, “where Mortal Kombat 12 would make the most sense because that’s a game they know will generate money, it would sell well… Mortal Kombat 11 was fantastic, and it continues to sell well, but if you release Mortal Kombat 12, it will also sell and perform well.”

“At the same time, if you attempt to sell NetherRealm or get rid of it, you don’t have to use any of these Batman or Superman characters that might be related to licensing,” he added.

WB Games was rumored to be on the verge of disbanding early this year.

According to multiple reports, AT&T, the company’s main owner, is planning to sell off some of its gaming companies. This raises questions about NetherRealm Studios’ future with parent firm WB Games.

Various industry observers anticipate that parts of the business’s studios will remain with the corporation, while others will merge with the Discovery Channel to develop new enterprises. Apparently, even NetherRealm Studios is clueless about what’s going on.

It would be extremely difficult to begin work on “Injustice 3” and use characters like Superman and Batman only to learn that it would be transferred to another firm or completely sold off later. While Grubb’s assertion seems compelling, it should be noted that it is unofficial.

Apart from a recent announcement that it will not release any updates to “Mortal Kombat 11” and that it is moving on to its next project, NetherRealm Studio has not revealed anything about the new project it is working on.

According to reports, “Mortal Kombat 12” is in the works.