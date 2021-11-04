More than two weeks after the fatal tunnel accident, the taxi driver is still in the hospital.

A cab driver who was seriously injured in a wreck that killed two others is still in the hospital more than two weeks later.

The man, who is in his 40s, is being treated for serious injuries that are not life threatening.

The event is still being investigated by the police.

Just before 12.30 a.m. on Sunday, October 17, emergency services were dispatched to the incident in the Queensway Tunnel between Liverpool and Birkenhead.

Crews were dispatched after reports that an Audi S3 traveling towards Wirral collided with a taxi inside the tunnel.

Later that morning, Paige Rice, a passenger in the Audi, was pronounced dead.

Her boyfriend, the driver of the Audi, was in his 20s when he died four days later from his injuries, according to authorities.

He hasn’t been given any other information.

The Audi is thought to have collided with another vehicle on Hunter Street, near the Liverpool entrance to the tunnel, before the deadly collision, according to Merseyside Police.

The cab driver remains in a severe but non-life threatening condition in hospital, according to the force.

“I would want anyone who observed anything previous to the incident that could assist our investigations to get in touch,” Inspector Mark Worrell said following the crash.

“It’s suspected that the Audi collided with another vehicle on the Hunter Street roundabout before entering the tunnel.” We’re looking into a few different avenues right now.” The injured cab driver is not the subject of any criminal investigations, according to Merseyside Police.

Ms Rice’s death provoked a flood of tributes across Merseyside and the West Midlands.

Her mother Clare Rice said the 22-year-old from Solihull was in Liverpool to see her lover.

"Paige was just so full of life," she remarked in an emotional homage to her daughter. She savored every moment of her life. She was a stunning woman on the inside and out. Her grin could brighten anyone's day… Paige was extremely well-liked and had.