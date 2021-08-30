More ‘Starfield’ in-engine images have appeared on the internet.

Bethesda has released three short movies highlighting key areas in its upcoming space-faring game “Starfield.”

Thanks to a new series of allegedly leaked in-engine photos, it appears that additional information about the game is now available.

A user who goes by the name iTardavk posted a new batch of “Starfield” screenshots on Reddit. These photos are said to be from a 2018 build of the game. One image depicts what appears to be the interior of a space station, while another depicts spaceship design models.

One of these models was included in a teaser trailer made by Bethesda during E3 2021. The interiors of the space station, on the other hand, appear to match the leaked photographs from a few months ago.

Along with the previously revealed films of in-game locations and the teaser trailer, these leaked photos demonstrate Bethesda’s competence in epic-scale world-building. The next action RPG set in space appears to have multiple settings, each with its own style and feel.

For example, the site Neon is touted as a pleasure city, and individuals may get ‘high’ on fish there, according to the video. The site is thought to be by far the most intriguing in “Starfield.”

Neon was created as a massive-scale fishing platform, but it wasn’t long before it was discovered that the planet’s fish had psychedelic qualities. The drug trade is far more profitable than fishing, and it was only a matter of time before the planet was transformed into a floating paradise.

As Bethesda progressively begins to lift the veil, it is clear, especially to fans, that the game’s development was not rushed and was carefully considered.

Fans may watch the video of Neon below if they missed it previously.

“Starfield” has been in production for several years, and the game has been in a “playable” form since 2018, according to Bethesda CEO Todd Howard. On November 11, 2022, the forthcoming action-RPG title will be released.

On Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series XlS, the game will be released. As the release date approaches, fans can expect to learn more about “Starfield.”