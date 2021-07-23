More players are reporting bricked RTX 3090 GPUs after playing Amazon’s MMO, “New World.”

After playing the Amazon MMO’s closed beta, a rising number of users have claimed that their EVGA RTX 3090 graphics cards have become bricked. Some gamers accused the game for destroying their GPUs, while others speculated that the issue could be with the hardware itself.

Players rushed to the “New World” forum to express their dissatisfaction with the game’s technical troubles, which they said were caused by their RTX 3090 GPUs.

One user reported that their FPS would frequently drop to zero, and that the GPU’s fan would frequently push itself to run at full speed, indicating an overworked graphics card. The graphics card is frequently killed by the extreme stress it is subjected to.

Surprisingly, this issue does not appear to affect lesser GPU models. EVGA RTX 3090s are the subject of the great majority of brick reports in the forum. One user, however, claimed that their Gigabyte RTX 3090 had met the same end as the others.

Users on the forum claimed that the “New World” alpha test bricked their EVGA RTX 3090 cards, but no other kind of graphics card appears to have been affected. This has led some to assume that “New World” is able to trigger something intrinsically wrong within EVGA’s GPUs, resulting in serious hardware damage.

The majority of GPU failures happened while players were in the main menu or loading screens of “New World.” Even though nothing was displayed on-screen, players reported that their GPU use would increase up to 100% during loading scenes. Others complained that the game’s main menu’s uncapped frame rates put too much strain on their graphics cards.

Some “New World” gamers claim that by restricting the game’s frame rates to 60, they were able to play the game without any troubles.

Players should also use the NVIDIA Control Panel to limit the game’s maximum frame rate and disable overrides in their software driver settings, according to a “New World” support representative.

“Hundreds of thousands of individuals participated in the New World Closed Beta yesterday, with millions of cumulative hours played,” Amazon Games claimed in a statement to GamesRadar in response to the complaints. When playing ‘New World,’ we’ve received a few complaints of players with high-performance graphics cards reporting hardware failure.’

"'New World' uses the Windows API to make regular DirectX calls. We haven't encountered any significant issues with 3090s in the beta or during the game.