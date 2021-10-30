More misery awaits Liverpool beyond the Beatles’ ambitions.

It’s been a strange week to say the least.

In recent years, I’ve covered a slew of budget releases and spending reviews, considering the implications for Liverpool and the surrounding areas.

They’ve always been terrible, really bad, with the primary headlines simply stating that more money will be taken from our ever-shrinking municipal coffers, with poor local families being forced to make up the difference.

This budget week got off to a different start.

As Liverpool strives to repair a £34 million hole, bin collection fees and council tax are increasing.

The Treasury made some pre-speech announcements over the weekend, including a large cash promise for public transportation in the Liverpool City Region (which got Rishi Sunak in hot water with the Speaker of the House).

A total of £710 million will be effectively devolved to Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram and his combined authority to spend on expanding the Merseyrail network, building much-needed new stations, developing new ‘green bus routes,’ and improving cycling and pedestrian infrastructure.

Clearly, this is very much appreciated.

Mayor Rotheram has lobbied hard for the resources to carry out his vision for a London-style integrated public transportation network, and this is a good start toward that goal, though there are still challenges ahead in terms of bus re-regulation and fare subsidies before we can even talk about catching up to the capital.

Most individuals in this region were taken aback by the news, since their expectations of support from Conservative governments were naturally low.

And if the previous one was unexpected, the next one was truly unexpected.

On Wednesday, Mr Sunak began speaking about cultural initiatives as he delivered his budget announcement from the dispatch box.

The first piece of good news was the announcement of fresh financing to ensure the future of – and expand – Tate Liverpool and National Museums Liverpool, two of the city’s renowned cultural offerings.

Then came the strange part.

The Chancellor abruptly announced that the government would transfer £2 million to Liverpool for a new Beatles attraction, courtesy to newly placed Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, who was born in Liverpool.

He provided no further specifics, and social media was awash with venom. “The summary has come to an end.”