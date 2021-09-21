More Information On The Leaked Peripheral Surface Of The New Nintendo Switch Controller Is Available Online.

A recently unearthed FCC listing suggested that Nintendo may be working on a new Switch controller, but since the firm applied for confidentially, specifics about this rumored impending product have been scarce until now.

Samus Hunter, a reputable industry source, revealed a fresh tidbit about the rumored future Nintendo Switch controller. They claim that the upcoming Switch peripheral will not be compatible with Nintendo’s popular amiibo line because it lacks NFC capability.

“Given the lack of NFC support, I can confirm that this controller isn’t a new Switch Pro/Joycon controller or the Amiiboard,” the insider wrote in a tweet Sunday. “The only reservation I have is that I don’t believe the Bluetooth has enough band to carry this signal,” they stated. “However, the controller does contain some CPU and other tools to aid with elaboration.”

“Could it be a wireless N64/GB controller similar to the SNES controller? It’s possible, but I have my doubts unless Nintendo wants to release it later than projected (next year) or has another firmware upgrade planned before then. “We don’t have an icon for such a controller in the OS,” the insider pointed out.

“It might be a different controller gadget, like the RingFit or MK Live controller,” says the author.

In another tweet, Samus Hunter wrote, “Recently” filed this patents that demonstrate a controller that interacts with amiibo in a board-like setup (possibly Mario Party?)

Because both the Switch Pro Controller and the Joy-Cons contain NFC connectivity, the new information about the controller suggests that it will not be a replacement for them, as previously anticipated. Surprisingly, this new information does not bring fans any closer to an explanation; rather, it adds to the mystery surrounding the upcoming peripheral.

Fans hypothesized that the new Switch controller discovered in the FCC was for the reported Nintendo 64 games that the firm will soon release in the Nintendo Switch Online. Wireless controllers were included in both the NES and SNES apps, giving the newest information about the incoming controller more weight than it could have for the N64 games.

Insiders claimed earlier this month that a fresh Nintendo Direct would be released in September. If the Japanese gaming behemoth plans to announce this new product, a gaming convention may be the perfect place to do so.

Nintendo may also reveal its intentions for Switch Online, and if the reports are genuine, fans may learn more about the N64 games' availability.