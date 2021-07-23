More information about the upcoming ‘Dead Space’ remake has been revealed.

Electronic Arts has finally revealed the long-awaited “Dead Space” remake, and fans are overjoyed. In a brand-new engine, the game will transport players back to the nightmare-infested USG Ishimura, with much of the original game’s best portions remaining exactly where they were in 2008.

Phil Ducharme and Roman Campos-Oriola of Motive Studios spoke with IGN about some of the lesser features of the “Dead Space” remake. This is what they had to say about it.

Technology

Senior producer Ducharme stated that the game’s technical capabilities are being developed with next-gen consoles in mind. He stated that advanced graphical and audio techniques such as raytracing, 3D audio, fluid simulation, and others will be used extensively. The game will be remade using the Frostbite Engine, which is the same technology utilized in the “Battlefield” series.

Designing A Story And A Level

According to Campos-Oriola, the level design will be substantially preserved. They made certain design decisions that were eliminated from the original game owing to technology limitations at the time. This implies the recreation will include more detailed reproductions of the old environments, which will all be rebuilt in a current engine.

All of the game’s visuals, music, and gameplay elements will be rebuilt. Nothing will be ported, and the game will stay mainly true to the original “Dead Space.” However, Campos-Oriola stated that certain features of the game, such as fighting, horror, immersion, and other components that they believe vital, will be improved.

In terms of the actual gameplay experience, Campos-Oriola stated that immersion is at the top of their list of priorities. The entire game will be experienced through the eyes of protagonist Isaac Clarke, and the developers have gone to considerable measures to guarantee that the player’s immersion is maintained until the end credits.

He also stated that they are fine-tuning the story to make it more cohesive. The developers will not make any big modifications to the original story, but according to Campos-Oriola, they will fix elements of the game’s narrative that didn’t make sense or weren’t iterated correctly.

Combat

The fundamental dismemberment-focused combat of the original trilogy will be retained in the “Dead Space Remake.” This will mostly remain unchanged, though the creators have stated that they want to improve the dismemberment aspect. However, they have not yet specified what types of modifications they plan to make.

Motive is collaborating with to ensure that they aren't overstepping their creative boundaries.