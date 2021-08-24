More Games Are Expected To Appear This Year At Gamescom 2021, According To Rumors.

By now, Gamescom 2021 has a list of confirmed games and attendees, the majority of which are hard-hitting AAA titles and games that gamers all over the world enjoy. However, if the numerous speculations on the internet are genuine, more games may be added to the digital event.

On social media, gamers have started speculating about what other surprises Gamescom 2021 might have in store for them. While the majority of the games that fans have been hoping to see at the next event are unlikely to arrive, there is still a potential that some major titles will be showcased this year if prior trends hold true.

Here are a few titles that are believed to be shown at Gamescom this year.

“Resident Evil 4” is the fourth installment in the Resident Evil series.

A cryptic message from the official “Resident Evil” Twitter account sparked a stir among fans of the game, possibly hinting at news about “Resident Evil 4” to be revealed at Gamescom.

While “Resident Evil 4 VR” is the game’s definite future release, given Capcom’s success in remaking the previous two games in the series, it doesn’t rule out the potential of a “RE4 Remake.”

“Battlefield 2042” is a game set in the year 2042.

With the recent publication of a short video and the start of the game’s first alpha test, EA and DICE have maintained a steady pace with “Battlefield 2042.” At Gamescom, “Battlefield 2042” is anticipated to debut a reveal trailer for the Hazard Zone game mode.

The developers haven’t released any long-form demos of the game yet, but if fans are lucky, longer gameplay walkthroughs may come during Gamescom.

“Forza Horizon 5” is a racing game.

According to Yahoo News, the previous “Forza” game was launched at Gamescom 2018, and it wouldn’t be surprising if the current installment in the series was revealed at the same event.

If “Forza Horizon 5” makes an appearance at this year’s Gamescom, fans may expect to see a tech demo displaying the updated game engine as well as new features.

“Dead Space Remake” is a remake of the popular video game Dead Space.

In the recent EA Play event, EA announced that “Dead Space” would be getting a remake, but provided few details.

If EA decides to include “Dead Space” in their unveiling this week, fans may get a better look at the revived horror game.

Gamescom 2021 kicks off on Wednesday and runs through Friday.