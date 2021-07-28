More Exciting Content Is Confirmed For ‘Genshin Impact,’ But There’s A Catch

Since its release in September of last year, “Genshin Impact” has been a big hit, and it appears that Chinese gaming studio miHoYo is persistent in releasing more new stuff for the game, but there’s a catch.

The game has gotten a ton of additional content, including new characters and regions in practically every update. MiHoYo revealed intentions to expand the game by rolling out other regions during a recent Game Developers Conference (GDC) panel. Unfortunately, this content will not be released all at once.

MiHoYo appears to be planning on gradually introducing it into the game.

According to Famitsu, the game creator stated that the remaining territories will be released over the next four years, until all seven nations were playable in the game. While the game has been online since last year, miHoYo CEO Haoyu Cai stated during the event that the team is “still developing future content.”

“We just finalized three of the seven nations, and the third, Inazuma, has yet to be updated. It will take us another four years to complete all seven nations in Teyvat, according to the CEO.

The GDC 2021 panel also mentioned that all seven continents were conceptualized early on in the game’s development.

The team discussed the difficulties it faced in creating the regions’ graphical style, which would determine the overall appearance of the in-game environment. At the GDC panel, it also talked about the process of producing scenes, including blending layers, as well as the ways for introducing clouds into the game’s world.

So far, three significant nations have joined “Genshin Impact”: Mondstadt, Liyue, and the newly created Inazuma. Over the next four years, the company plans to release Natlan, Fontaine, and Sumeru.

Meanwhile, Update 2.0 is now available in the game, and it features some of the new Inazuma nation’s features.

In Update 2.1, “Genshin Impact” will debut its first-ever cross-over character from “Horizon Zero Dawn” and “Horizon Forbidden West.”

The popular gacha game is now accessible on a variety of gaming platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, iOS, and Android.