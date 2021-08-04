More Details About ‘Battlefield 2042′ Have Been Revealed

In the past, the “Battlefield” games have lacked a strong narrative, with games centered on either major historical events or fictitious conflicts with generic tones of political strife between global superpowers. Although “Battlefield 2042” falls into the latter category, DICE has created a more engaging environment that sets the tone for the futuristic battle that players will soon be fighting.

Apart from the upcoming “Exodus” short film, the “Battlefield 2042” website has been updated with a “Universe of 2042” section that deepens the game’s bleak world through a timeline of important events and journals detailing the experiences of the series’ new characters, the No-Pats.

“Battlefield 2042” is set in the near future, when dramatic climate change has wreaked havoc on the world’s geopolitical landscape. Destruction of weather and the ensuing instability that resulted in the collapse of governments has caused entire countries to fall.

Failed governments have been reduced to stateless nomads known as the Non-Patriated, or No-Pats for short, and its once-proud population have been reduced to stateless nomads known as the Non-Patriated, or No-Pats for short.

These individuals have established fleets that travel the globe in pursuit of a safe haven. While tensions between Russia and the United States grow as the last two nations compete for control of what’s left of the Earth, the No-Pats eventually formed their own faction, swearing allegiance only to their leaders.

All went fine until a space debris storm hit the planet in 2040, causing the bulk of orbital satellites to crash and knocking out all important electronics on the surface, causing a catastrophic social breakdown and pushing the US-Russia rivalry to a breaking point.

Both governments have resorted to contracting No-Pat Task Forces, which are headed by trained expert troops, to fight proxy wars in their place, starting armed conflicts around the world for the remaining territory and resources.

Clearly, “Battlefield 2042’s” world-building takes a lot more time and work than prior games in the series. The apocalyptic overtones add depth to the global struggle and give players more reasons to fight.

It’s unknown whether “Battlefield 2042” is based in the same universe as “Battlefield 4,” although additional information could be disclosed after the premiere of the “Exodus” short film.