More Details about ‘Battlefield 2042′ have been revealed, including AI behavior, cross-play, and more.

The big “Battlefield 2042” unveiling at the main EA Play event on July 22 is still a week away, but the creators have started giving a few morsels about the game, including little tidbits about how “BF2042” is structured around the vastly expanded player count.

During the first unveiling at E3, only a few details about the game were given, and some smaller snippets were revealed in interviews with the developers. Before the main reveal next week, here’s some more interesting facts regarding “Battlefield 2042.”

Modes of Conquest and Breakthrough

The classic Conquest mode will take several design features from the previous two “Battlefield” games’ Breakthrough and Operations modes. This was done to keep the action focused on specific sections of the map.

Control Points will be clustered together in sections of the map called Sectors in the new Conquest mode. Before a Sector to be deemed theirs, players must control all of the points within it. Teams will have more leeway in picking which Sectors to target, similar to how Breakthrough’s asymmetrical assaults function.

Senior design director Daniel Berlin, speaking of Breakthrough, stated that certain areas of a map will not be available in Breakthrough mode. This will result in a more curated experience, as well as a clearer distinction between the two game modes.

Internet Requirement and Artificial Intelligence Soldiers

After a long break from the franchise, AI warriors will return in “Battlefield 2042,” according to the developers. This choice was made to ensure that the huge 128-player servers are never vacant. Unless a player takes over their server slot, these AI warriors will always be present.

They are programmed to act like regular players, engaging them with gunfire, summoning vehicles, flanking moves, and capturing positions. They will not, however, use specialist gear such as the wingsuit or grappling hook.

Solo and co-op modes will be available in “Battlefield 2042,” although a stable internet connection will be necessary.

Cross-play

Cross-play will be accessible in the game, although there are currently no formal specifics. The game’s first playtest was postponed owing to cross-play concerns, according to Berlin. However, it appears that Xbox One and PS4 players will only be able to play against one another, but PC, Xbox One X, and PS5 players will be able to play against anyone.

Cross-play between PC and console gamers is optional, and vice versa.