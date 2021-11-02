More countries will get access to the game and official server support for ‘Lost Ark.’

Following extra server support given by Amazon Games Studio, the firm behind the western edition of the enormously popular Korean MMO, more countries will be able to play “Lost Ark” whenever it launches.

Estonia, Latin America, and Oceania will be added to “Lost Ark’s” current list of supported areas. According to an official dev statement, these territories will introduce a total of 34 additional countries that will have access to “Lost Ark” when it is released.

The creators are currently investigating how these territories will be supported after the servers go live, as the sheer number of newly added regions could jeopardize Amazon Games Studios’ initial launch schedule.

The complete list of new countries is as follows:Unfortunately, no localizations for the native languages of these newly-added territories will be available. Only English, Spanish, German, and French will be supported by “Lost Ark’s” language selection.

Out-of-game outlets, such as stores, websites, and customer service, will, however, be updated to support Brazilian Portuguese and Latin American Spanish. These languages’ implementation will be announced at a later date.

Along with the original North American and Central European servers, “Lost Ark” will now feature dedicated servers for the South American region. Dedicated servers for Australia and New Zealand are not currently planned, however Amazon Games Studios is looking into the possibilities of introducing regional server support for these countries.

The closed beta for “Lost Ark” is set to run from November 4 to November 11. If they received an invitation, eligible gamers from all of the approved regions will be able to participate in the beta. The South American servers, however, will be unavailable for this test, forcing gamers in the region to use the North American servers instead.