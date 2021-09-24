More Changes Are Coming To The Third Week Of Trials In ‘Destiny 2′.

Bungie, the creators of “Destiny 2,” will keep tweaking Trials of Osiris in the coming weeks after the game mode’s popularity increased thanks to a few welcome adjustments to its main premise.

According to Bungie’s newest TWAB, Trials of Osiris will be switching to an experimental game mode dubbed Capture Zone this weekend, which is essentially a more dynamic version of the usual Elimination mode. Teams will compete for a single capture point in the middle of the map in Capture Zone. The round is won by the first team to collect the point or eliminate the opposing team.

Capture Zone sounds like a more interesting version of Elimination already, but there’s more to it than that. After each round, the spawn location of the capture point changes, and the team that lost the previous round spawns closer to the goal.

Bungie’s desire to make Trials a better experience for the ordinary player is reflected in this new concept, which compels players to fight over the capture point.

Due to the addition of skill-based matchmaking, anti-cheat, and the option for solos and duos to join the fight without a committed three-man group, the two previous Trials of Osiris weekend sessions saw the biggest population of players the mode has ever seen in “Destiny 2’s” past.

The developers, on the other hand, were dissatisfied with the general quality of the matches. Bungie added the Flawless Pool in the second week of Trials, which reduced post-flawless player retention to 16 percent from 56 percent the week before.

The Flawless Pool pitted players with seven-game winning streaks against other players with comparable streaks. As a result, many players left the game mode after completing the coveted seven-win streak, resulting in extremely contested games that many players thought to be “tournament level.”

Bungie responded by stating that the Flawless Pool would be removed by October since it was deemed unhealthy for “friendgame” content. This week, the Flawless Pool will be there, but it will not be enabled until after the Sunday morning reset.

Other Trials-related changes were also included in the most recent hotfix. The Masterwork slots on the weapons in the Trials rank reward track are now active, and Special ammo will no longer be replenished after being revived. Saint-14’s inventory now features a “hold” feature to prevent unintentional purchases.