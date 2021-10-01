‘Monster Hunter Rise’ has been discovered on Steam; a PC demo will be available soon.

The PC version of “Monster Hunter Rise” has been officially revealed on Steam, allowing fans to pre-order the game before it is released next year.

In March, “Monster Hunter Rise” was published as a timed exclusive for the Nintendo Switch.

Previously, a PC port of the game was hinted, but specifics on this version of the game were scarce until recently. Capcom posted a trailer for the game’s imminent Steam release, which included a quick glance at what gamers may expect.

The PC version of “Monster Hunter Rise” will have improved visuals and performance to take advantage of today’s more capable hardware. Every object in the game will have high-quality textures and the video resolution will be upscaled to 4K with ultra-wide monitor support. The game’s maximum FPS will be increased, although the new number has yet to be determined.

For the Steam version, Capcom will incorporate optimized mouse and keyboard compatibility, similar to how the controls in “Monster Hunter World” were meant to be as fluid and useful for players as possible without requiring them to utilize external controllers. For the convenience of the players, voice chat will be included in the PC release.

The PC version of “Monster Hunter Rise” will be released on Jan. 12, 2022, but a playable demo will be available on Oct. 13 to give players a taste of the game. Capcom did not clarify the demo’s scope, but it’s expected to be similar to the one that was made available to Nintendo Switch owners earlier this year.

Despite the lack of a “real” end-game present in previous “Monster Hunter” games, “Monster Hunter Rise” received overwhelmingly excellent reviews upon its initial release. Later updates to the game included the addition of new enemies, including Elder Dragons, as well as a revised conclusion that better complemented the tale.

Capcom just announced the first DLC for “MH Rise,” dubbed “Sunbreak,” which will include a brand-new Elder Dragon and what appears to be a new location located in the remains of an old civilisation. The film “Sunbreak” will be released in the summer of 2022.