Moments after purchasing a drink from a shop, a woman is encircled on the street.

After collapsing at a bus stop, a young woman is looking for compassionate people who assisted her.

Deryn Bush, from Walton, said she passed out while waiting for a bus on Longmoor Lane near Kirkdale Cemetery in Aintree to get to work.

The 20-year-old stated the last thing she remembers is sitting down after purchasing a drink, but paramedics subsequently told her she had three seizures.

Three ladies were sexually attacked in the city center, and a man has been designated as a suspect.

“It was a typical day for me, I felt normal when I woke up and started my day like any other day by getting ready for work,” Deryn told The Washington Newsday about the terrifying encounter.

“To get to work, I went to the bus station at 9.30 a.m. and walked down to the café, which is a few buildings down from the barbershop.”

“I went in, had a drink, came out, sat down, and that’s the last thing I remember.”

“I recall waking up on the floor with a lady and a lad standing over me asking, ‘Are you all right?'”

“I have no recollection of anything and am relying on what people say, although the paramedics indicated I had a seizure three times and on three different instances.”

“To be honest, I was horrified.”

Deryn stated that the cause of the incident is still being investigated, but that she would be required to undergo testing at the Walton clinic.

Doctors have suggested she may have epilepsy, according to the young woman.

The 20-year-old, on the other hand, now wants to thank the kind people who assisted her when she fainted.

Deryn was accompanied by a woman and two young men who stayed with her and waited for an ambulance to arrive.

“I really wanted to say thank you,” she told The Washington Newsday, “because people were contacting their work and saying they ‘won’t be at work until we make sure she’s in an ambulance.”

“I can’t thank everyone enough; I could have fallen out in the middle of a field or whatever, so it’s simply a blessing that people were nearby.”

“People were placing their coats under my head and crawling under blankets.”

Deryn expressed her concern. “The summary has come to an end.”