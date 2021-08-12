Molly-Mae Hague speaks out about rumors that she and Tommy Fury are no longer together.

Molly-Mae Hague has responded to reports that she and Tommy Fury are no longer together.

The famous pair met on the fifth season of Love Island, when they came in second place.

When a fan asked if the couple was okay, the former Islander gave an update on their relationship during an Instagram Q&A.

“Are you and Tommy okay?” a fan inquired. “It’s been a while since I’ve posted on here.”

Molly-Mae, on the other hand, told fans that she and Tommy are still as strong as they were when they first met on the popular ITV2 dating show, and that they are simply both busy at the moment.

“Of course, we’re fine!” she exclaimed. It doesn’t mean things are awful just because we haven’t posted a selfie together on Instagram stories in a few weeks.

“We’re both quite busy. He’s also in training camp right now, which is very serious stuff.”

“There will be no date nights or playing around,” the 22-year-old stated.

“We have really early nights and a pretty fixed pattern, which I try to follow as well in order to support him.

“I adore him to bits. I’m incredibly proud of him.”

Last month, the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary.