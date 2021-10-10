Mohamed Salah’s’scary’ switch comes after the Egyptian’s star left an ex-Liverpool player ‘frustrated.’

Mohamed Salah irritated former Liverpool player David James last season, but the Egyptian now appears “dangerous,” according to James.

Salah has nine goals in nine games this season, bringing his total to 134 in 212 outings (101 of which have been in the Premier League), and with his current contract expiring at the end of next season, the club is still seeking to reach an agreement with him at Anfield.

Last season, the player appeared to raise doubts about his future when he refused to rule out future moves to either Real Madrid or Barcelona in a now-famous interview with AS in December, and he followed that up with a piece in Marca just a week before Jurgen Klopp’s side faced Real in the Champions League, in which he was quoted as saying he would like to play in La Liga “one day.”

However, ex-goalkeeper James likes what he’s seeing now that Salah, 29, appears to be back to his best.

“This season, he has gotten back to the level he was at the season before last,” he told the Mirror.

“He scored a lot of goals last year, and I’m a Salah supporter, but I’m also a little annoyed at times.”

“I believe that last season, Liverpool’s game was primarily oriented through him, which is why he scored so many goals.”

“However, this season, he is a member of a Liverpool team that is returning to the form that won them the Premier League a few years ago.”

“That’s the Salah I like, where they aren’t absolutely reliant on him and he doesn’t appear to have any more responsibilities.”

“I think he looks scary this season, doesn’t he?” Wow.

“I believe the goal was top-drawer, but Salah’s performance in that game against a City side that made Chelsea look very ordinary and maybe should have gotten more out of the PSG game highlights the fact that he is back to the top of his game.”