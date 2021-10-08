Mohamed Salah’s £30 million boost comes as Liverpool’s clout grows.

Liverpool’s statistics on the field demonstrate how vital Mohamed Salah is to the club.

His stunning strike against Manchester City on Sunday was Egypt’s Premier League goal number 101, which he earned in 151 games, becoming him the club’s fastest player to reach the century mark in a Liverpool shirt, one game ahead of the late, great Roger Hunt.

In total, 134 goals have been scored in 212 Liverpool games, helping the Reds win the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title in 2020, ending a 30-year drought for an English league crown.

Given his current form, there is a good case to be made that he is the best player in the world right now, with his goal against City further adding to calls for Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group to complete the transaction and ensure he commits his future to the Reds.

He’s put up some impressive stats both on and off the field.

Salah is ranked fifth in Forbes magazine’s list of football’s top paid players for 2021, behind Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Paris Saint-Germain employs three of the top four highest-paid footballers in the world.

Salah earns £30 million per year, according to Forbes, with £18.3 million coming from his Liverpool contract and £11.7 million from sponsorship deals.

According to Forbes, “He’s become the game’s face of Muslim athletes, and a significant one at that. According to a recent academic study, hate crimes in Liverpool decreased by 16% after Salah joined the club.” His significant social media following is about 72 million across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, displaying the kind of worldwide reach that makes him an appealing candidate for commercial partners, as evidenced by lucrative partnerships like his Adidas boot deal.

44.1 million of Salah’s 72 million social media followers are on Instagram, a site that is not only a tremendous tool for his global brand but also a potentially lucrative instrument for the 29-year-old. “The summary has come to an end.”